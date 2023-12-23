trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702215
Rajouri Encounter Update: Know about the 10 routes of terrorists coming from Pakistan

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Rajouri Encounter Update: Indian Army has foiled an infiltration attempt in Akhnur sector. Army kills four Pakistani militants. Army search operation in Akhnur is still going on.Army killed terrorists trying to infiltrate from Pakistan side when detected in activity surveillance device. The militants are trying to infiltrate the areas of Kashmir where there is little snowfall. Let us tell you about the 10 routes of terrorists coming from Pakistan.

