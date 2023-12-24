trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702272
Rajouri Encounter: Why did Pakistan set fire to its own Army post?

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
Pakistan has set fire to Nadala post across the border to divert the attention of Indian soldiers. This fire was not started by ourselves but by the Pakistani Army.

