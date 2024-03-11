NewsVideos
Rajouri Garden-Tilak Nagar: FIR Registered And 4 Arrested After Scuffle With Police.

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
: In response to a scuffle between police and locals in the bordering area of PS Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar, Delhi, the authorities have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the law. Four individuals involved in the aggression against the police party have been arrested. This update comes from the latest statement issued by the Delhi Police. Watch the main news for more details on the incident.

