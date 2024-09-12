videoDetails

Rajpath: Are Hindus on Target in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 07:02 PM IST

Rajpath: Are Hindu festivals being targeted in Karnataka? Are Hindu festivals being deliberately pelted with stones? A debate has started on these questions. The reason for this is the stone pelting on the Ganesh Visarjan procession in Mandya. After which, there is a tense atmosphere in the entire area. And people of both the communities are blaming each other and if something like this happens anywhere, the political temperature also rises a lot. And all kinds of statements start being made.