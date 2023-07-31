trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642627
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned after opposition uproar over Manipur violence

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: Many issues will be the subject of discussion during the monsoon session of Parliament today. One of which is regarding the Delhi government ordinance and the second no-confidence motion will be discussed. Amidst all this, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned following the opposition's uproar over the Manipur violence.

All Videos

CM Yogi makes huge remark over Gyanvapi
play icon2:31
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Gyanvapi
CM Yogi makes big statement on Gyanvapi
play icon0:58
CM Yogi makes big statement on Gyanvapi
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
play icon2:33
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
play icon3:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon3:34
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill

Trending Videos

CM Yogi makes huge remark over Gyanvapi
play icon2:31
CM Yogi makes huge remark over Gyanvapi
CM Yogi makes big statement on Gyanvapi
play icon0:58
CM Yogi makes big statement on Gyanvapi
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
play icon2:33
When CM Yogi Adityanath himself enumerated evidence of Gyanvapi
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
play icon3:2
Watch EXCLUSIVE conversation with CM Yogi on Gyanvapi
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
play icon3:34
AAP issues Whip on Delhi Ordinance Bill
parliament monsoon session 2023,Parliament monsoon session,parliament monsoon session 2023 manipur,Manipur violence,manipur violence news today,manipur violence monsoon session,Rajya Sabha Proceedings,rajya sabha proceedings adjourned,Rajya Sabha adjourned,delhi ordinance,delhi ordinance bill,monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session,monsoon session of parliament 2023 live,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,Zee News,Breaking News,