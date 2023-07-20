trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637931
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm due to uproar over Manipur Viral Video

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Monsoon Session 2023: Today is the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Meanwhile, there was a huge uproar in the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur viral video. Meanwhile, the proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
play icon8:36
PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
play icon4:45
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
play icon0:48
 Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
play icon0:36
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
play icon2:6
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
play icon8:36
PM Modi' makes big statement on Manipur Viral Video
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
play icon4:45
Will Seema Truth be revealed soon?
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
play icon0:48
Rouse Avenue Court to announce decision on Brij Bhushan Singh today
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
play icon0:36
24 Year Old Dies as he gets electrocuted in Treadmill in Delhi's Rohini Gym
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
play icon2:6
Parliament monsoon session: BJP's attack on opposition's uproar-Opposition does not want discussion on Manipur
monsoon session 2023,rajya sabha proceedings adjourned,parliament monsoon session 2023,parliament monsoon session news,Monsoon,monsoon session of parliament 2023,monsoon session,manipur hinsa,Manipur news,Manipur news today,nda vs india,nda vs india manipur hinsa,monsoon session news,Parliament monsoon session,PM Modi,kharge vs modi,mallikarjun kharge vs modi in parliament,mallikarjun kharge vs modi,mallikarjun kharge vs modi in parliament latest,Zee News,