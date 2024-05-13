Advertisement
Rakhi Sawant's Towel Dress, Captured In Viral Video, Draws Online Comparisons

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant: Even she herself doesn't know what she might do next. Now, Rakhi Sawant was spotted at an event where she appeared to be copying the look of Met Gala 2024. Rakhi Sawant had made a dress out of towels. Not only that, Rakhi Sawant had also wrapped a towel around her head. Seeing this look of Rakhi, trolls became active and began criticizing heavily. One user wrote, "She seems like a cheap Urfi." While another wrote, "Urfi won't be able to compete with her." What do you think of Rakhi Sawant's look?

