NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram Charan on shooting 'Naatu Naatu' in Ukraine and what will do he if it wins Oscar

|Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
Ram Charan on shooting 'Naatu Naatu' in Ukraine and what will do he if it wins Oscar Ram Charanspoke about his experience of filming the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from his 2022 film RRR in Ukraine. The song was filed outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence. The shooting took place months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When asked what would his reaction be if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar, Ram Charan said: "I don't think I'll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage."

All Videos

World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023

Trending Videos

24:53
World At War: Russia threatens space war, what will happen when satellites collide?
49:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav spar in UP assembly
49:13
Baat Pate Ki: Only Modi can stop Ukraine war?
Supreme Court rejects PIL requesting menstruation pain leave for working and student women
4:54
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 25, 2023
Entertainment videos,