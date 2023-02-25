videoDetails

Ram Charan on shooting 'Naatu Naatu' in Ukraine and what will do he if it wins Oscar

| Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Ram Charan on shooting 'Naatu Naatu' in Ukraine and what will do he if it wins Oscar Ram Charanspoke about his experience of filming the Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from his 2022 film RRR in Ukraine. The song was filed outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official residence. The shooting took place months before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. When asked what would his reaction be if Naatu Naatu wins an Oscar, Ram Charan said: "I don't think I'll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage."