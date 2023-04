videoDetails

Ram devotees and security agencies gave befitting reply today, says Kapil Mishra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:06 AM IST

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the police has given permission for a procession in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. So on the other hand BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that no one can stop the procession from being taken out.