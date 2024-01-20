trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711847
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ram devotees are celebrating in Ayodhya before consecration

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Now only two days are left for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha program. After 500 years of struggle, Lord Ram is going to sit in his temple once again. In such a situation, the whole country is celebrating the return of Lord Ram to the temple. The entire Ayodhya has been punished. See the gorgeous pictures inside the Ram temple.

All Videos

Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Play Icon2:28
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
Play Icon3:36
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Play Icon3:2
 World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
Play Icon0:56
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
Play Icon1:21
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram

Trending Videos

Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
play icon2:28
Ayodhya and Ram temple has been decorated before the Pran Pratishtha program
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
play icon3:36
Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit
World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
play icon3:2
World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
play icon0:56
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
play icon1:21
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram