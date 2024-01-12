trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709049
Ram Mandir: 'Hurting religion not our intention', says Kharge

Sonam|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 05:38 PM IST
A few days are left for the pran pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya On the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple, Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge told the leaders in the meeting that they should not be disappointed by the party's decision regarding Ram Temple. We believe in all religions and take everyone along.

Shilpa Shetty Promotes Upcoming Web Series 'Indian Police Force' in Mumbai
Play Icon0:24
Shilpa Shetty Promotes Upcoming Web Series 'Indian Police Force' in Mumbai
Atal Setu Shines in Night Rehearsal for PM's Cavalcade on MTHL
Play Icon1:25
Atal Setu Shines in Night Rehearsal for PM's Cavalcade on MTHL
VIRAL VIDEO: Making of Healthy Gujarati Snack Ponk Appreciated by Whole Social Media
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO: Making of Healthy Gujarati Snack Ponk Appreciated by Whole Social Media
Delhi Police witnesses huge reshuffle
Play Icon3:41
Delhi Police witnesses huge reshuffle
VIRAL VIDEO: Car Cleaner Turns Superhero as Spider-Man at Traffic Signal
Play Icon0:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Car Cleaner Turns Superhero as Spider-Man at Traffic Signal

