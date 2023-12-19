trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700805
Ram Mandir: LK Advani, MM Joshi Receive Official Invitations

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Ram Mandir Ayodhya LK Advani: Ram temple is going to be inaugurated in Ayodhya soon. For this, the guest list has also been prepared. Meanwhile, veteran and senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple on 22 January 2024. VHP has invited both of them to attend the function...VHP President Alok Kumar handed over the invitation letter to Advani's house.

