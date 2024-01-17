trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710771
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Watch Uma Bharti Exclusive Interview

Sonam|Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Preparations for the consecration of Ram temple are almost complete. But politics on this issue is not showing any sign of abating. Many opposition parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC have decided to distance themselves from the Pran Pratishtha event by calling it a BJP event. However, many opposition leaders have also said that after the inauguration they will go to Ayodhya and have darshan of Ram Lala. Meanwhile, BJP leader Uma Bharti has advised party leaders to avoid commenting on this decision of the opposition.

