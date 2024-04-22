Advertisement
Ram Mandir Update: Massive crowd throngs Ram Temple in Ayodhya

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Number of devotees has increased after the consecration in Ayodhya. Till now 1.5 crore devotees have visited. Every day a crowd of more than one lakh devotees reach Ayodhya and have darshan.

