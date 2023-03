videoDetails

Ram Navami procession taken out in Jahangirpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

A huge procession has been taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Ram devotees were allowed to take out processions only within a radius of 200 meters. The administration had monitored this entire procession with a drone.