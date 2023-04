videoDetails

Ram Navami Violence: Bomb blast in Sasaram, firing again in Nalda, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 07:56 AM IST

The violence spread after Ram Navami continues. Five people were injured in the bomb blast in Bihar's Sasaram. At the same time there was firing again in Nalda of Bihar. 3 people got injured. A total of 27 accused have been arrested so far. 7 FIRs have been registered. Police took out flag march in sensitive areas.