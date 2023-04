videoDetails

Ram Navami Violence: Know What Congress says on Bihar-Bengal violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

Ram Navami Violence: During the procession on Ram Navami, clashes were witnessed in many states of the country, Bihar violence and Section-144 was implemented in many areas of Howrah. Congress leader Rashid Alvi blamed BJP for this situation in Bihar and Bengal.