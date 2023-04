videoDetails

Ram Navami Violence: Remember the oath, Agneepath of violence will not be made!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi has made a big allegation regarding the violence in Bihar. He said, 'Muslims are being targeted on the violence in Nalanda and Sasaram. On the other hand Mamta, Yogi and Giriraj Singh are also in headlines for their statements.