Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
Anurag Thakur-Wrestlers Meeting: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur is meeting the wrestlers. Ramdas Athawale's statement has come to the fore regarding this meeting. He said, 'soon a solution will come out'.

