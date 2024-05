videoDetails

Rampur MP MLA court sentenced Azam Khan to 10 years imprisonment

Sonam | Updated: May 30, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Breaking News: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the MP-MLA court of Rampur. This decision of the court on Azam Khan has come in the case of assault, criminal conspiracy and criminal conspiracy in Dungarpur Basti.