Ranbir Kapoor Upset As Massive Crowd Pursues His Rs 8 Crore Bentley - Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's distress is captured in a viral video as a massive crowd relentlessly pursues his Rs 8 crore Bentley. The footage showcases Kapoor visibly disturbed by the overwhelming swarm surrounding his luxury car, highlighting the challenges celebrities face in maintaining privacy and security amidst intense public scrutiny.

