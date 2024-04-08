Advertisement
China Could Potentially Disrupt India's Lok Sabha Elections By AI, Warns Microsoft

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
China on India Lok Sabha Election: The 18th Lok Sabha elections have been announced in the country but the dragon is troubled by this. In fact, Microsoft has warned that China can influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, United States and South Korea by using AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated content. This warning comes after China tested using AI to influence the results during Taiwan's presidential election. Let us tell you that national elections are going to be held in at least 64 countries across the world.

