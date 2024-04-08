Advertisement
Rahul Gandhi to hold two big rallies in MP Today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi is going to hold two big rallies in Madhya Pradesh Today. Recently, Congress released its manifesto and named it as Nyaya Patra. Know what challenges Rahul Gandhi may have to face while holding a rally in MP today.

