Randeep Surjewala makes big statement on Karnataka CM Announcement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

Brainstorming is going on in the Congress regarding the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Meanwhile, Randeep Surjewala made a big statement and said, 'There is no quarrel in the party, will soon form a new government'.