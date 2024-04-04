Advertisement
Randeep Surjewala makes controversial remark on Hema Malini

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while addressing a public meeting has made controversial remarks on BJP leader and Mathura MP Hema Malini. After the comment on BJP MP, BJP leaders including Kangana Ranaut have targeted Congress.

