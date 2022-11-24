NewsVideos

Ransomware attack in AIIMS represents new cyber challenges in India: Cyber Expert Pavan Duggal

|Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
On Ransomware attack in AIIMS on November 23, cyber expert and Supreme Court advocate Pavan Duggal said that this actually represent one of the new kind of cyber challenges in India as a nation is currently facing.” He said “Today’s ransomware attack in AIIMS represent new chapter in our life. For the first time ransomware attack has been targeted at the premier medical Institute in India. Why is this done? because AIIMS’ system has got all the personal data, health data of the patient... This actually represent one of the new kind of cyber challenges in India as a nation is currently facing.”

