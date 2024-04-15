Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ranveer Singh And Kriti Sanon Set The Ramp Ablaze: Viral Video Of Their Namo Ghat Walk in Varanasi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Prepare to be mesmerized by the dynamic duo of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon, as they grace the ramp at Varanasi's picturesque Namo Ghat. Their infectious energy and stunning style command attention, captivating viewers and sparking a viral sensation.

All Videos

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
Play Icon21:42
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Play Icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Play Icon01:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
Play Icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians

Trending Videos

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
play icon21:42
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang behind firing at Salman Khan's House - Sources
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
play icon12:43
How much impact will Iran-Israel war have on International markets?
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
play icon1:19
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today
Watch Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:23
Watch Top 100 news of the day
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
play icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians