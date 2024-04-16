Advertisement
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Watch this electrifying atmosphere of Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's wedding as Bollywood powerhouse Ranveer Singh takes the dance floor by storm. Joined by renowned filmmaker Atlee, Ranveer grooves to the beats of 'Apadi Podu' and 'Tattad Tattad,' setting the stage on fire with his infectious energy and impeccable moves.

