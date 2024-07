videoDetails

Rare Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Spectacular Saturn Lunar Eclipse To Grace Indian Skies

| Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Rare Saturn Lunar Eclipse 2024: Today you can see a wonderful sight in the sky. This wonderful sight is being called Lunar Occulation of Saturn i.e. Saturn's lunar eclipse. What to do and what not to do during Saturn's lunar eclipse,Watch in this video...