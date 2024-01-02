trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705236
Rashid Alvi hits back at Bhagwant Mann's Statement

Jan 02, 2024
Congress on Bhagwant Mann: Confusion in opposition alliance is still underway. Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab had given a big statement on Congress on which Rashid Alvi of Congress has retaliated. Know in detail what Rashid Alvi said in this report.

