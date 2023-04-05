NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rashmika Mandanna Turns 27: See The Pushpa Actress's Most Glamourous Looks | Tollywood

|Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna Turns 27: See The Pushpa Actress's Most Glamourous Looks | Tollywood South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday today.. considered one of the top actresses in the South Film fraternity, Rashmika has given several hit movies to the country at an early age. Apart from acting Rashmika Mandanna's fashion is also unmissable. She makes her presence at various events and functions with an out-of-the-box fashion style. On her birthday, let us check out some of the most glam avatars of the Pushpa actress.

All Videos

Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
1:25
Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
2:13
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti
3:40
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti
Bihar violence: Nitish Kumar's attack on BJP says, 'Two people are conspiring against Bihar'
21:35
Bihar violence: Nitish Kumar's attack on BJP says, 'Two people are conspiring against Bihar'

Trending Videos

1:25
Congress target of Ghulam Nabi Azad says, 'Why abusing Modi for 24 hours'
IPL 2023: RCB Star Batter Rajat Patidar Injured, Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 | Zee News English
2:13
Controversy over Swami Prasad Maurya in Rae Bareilly
3:40
Ministry of Home Affairs issue an advisory regarding the preparation of Hanuman Jayanti
21:35
Bihar violence: Nitish Kumar's attack on BJP says, 'Two people are conspiring against Bihar'
Entertainment videos,