Rat-Miners' house demolished by DDA

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
House of lawyer Hasan has been demolished by DDA. Family members of lawyer Hasan said that DDA team entered his house. Their children were beaten. The entire house was demolished without any notice. They were not even given time to take out goods.

