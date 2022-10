Ravana: A Blessing For Delhi's Effigy-Making Center | Dussehra Special | Titarpur

| Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

The nation has begun to get ready for Ravana Dahan as the auspicious festival of Dussehra draws near. A few effigies of Ravana were visible in the Titarpur market the year before Dussehra. But this time, there are numerous Ravana effigies all around the market. We spoke with every Ravana creator in Titarpur to find out what will be unique about the creation of Ravana this time.