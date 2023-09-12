trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661549
Ravi Shankar Prasad asked questions to Sonia Gandhi on insulting Sanatan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
पहले तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री एमके स्टालिन के बेटे उदयनिधि स्टालिन सनातन धर्म पर विवादित बयान दिया। अब एक बार फिर तमिलनाडु के शिक्षा मंत्री K. Ponmudi ने विवादित बयान देते हुए कहा की I.N.D.I.A गठबंधन को सनातन के खिलाफ लड़ने के लिए बनाया गया है
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
play icon5:34
Plan to merge POK with India 'ready'...Pakistan trembles!
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
play icon2:14
From Kannauj’s ‘Ittar’ to Kashmir’s Saffron: Take a look at gifts given to G20 dignitaries
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
play icon6:32
Dress of Parliament security personnel will also change, pink shirt with khaki colored pants
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!
play icon4:7
Monu Manesar, accused in Nasir-Junaid murder case arrested!
For the first time on the launch day of iPhone 15, phones made in India will be available in stores from today itself.
play icon0:59
For the first time on the launch day of iPhone 15, phones made in India will be available in stores from today itself.

