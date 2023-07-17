trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636715
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Opposition Meeting

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Opposition Meeting: There is a meeting of the opposition in Bengaluru today and tomorrow. In this meeting, there is a churning about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad made a big attack on Arvind Kejriwal and said, 'Delhi flood and you went to Bengaluru'.
