Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, this player will be replacing him in the next match

Rohit Sharma's Team India received a big blow ahead of their first Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 as India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament. Axar Patel, who performed in the West Indies series, has been named his replacement.

|Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 09:10 PM IST
