Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress MP joins BJP

Sonam|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress has suffered a big setback in Punjab. Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu joined BJP. Bittu is MP from Ludhiana. Ravneet Bittu has given a big statement after leaving Congress.

