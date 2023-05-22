NewsVideos
videoDetails

RBI Governor's big statement on withdrawal of 2000 notes from circulation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The RBI governor said that do not be in a hurry to come to the bank. ID proof is not necessary to exchange notes. There is plenty of time to exchange notes.

All Videos

G20 Meet In Kashmir: Dark shadow of terrorist conspiracy on G-20 meet!
6:7
G20 Meet In Kashmir: Dark shadow of terrorist conspiracy on G-20 meet!
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur snapped in Bandra
0:42
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur snapped in Bandra
Bollywood Actor Preity Zinta Spotted At Bandra
0:36
Bollywood Actor Preity Zinta Spotted At Bandra
G20 Meet In Kashmir: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's big allegation on BJP
3:24
G20 Meet In Kashmir: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's big allegation on BJP
Parineeti Chopra Spotted At The Airport
0:57
Parineeti Chopra Spotted At The Airport

Trending Videos

6:7
G20 Meet In Kashmir: Dark shadow of terrorist conspiracy on G-20 meet!
0:42
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur snapped in Bandra
0:36
Bollywood Actor Preity Zinta Spotted At Bandra
3:24
G20 Meet In Kashmir: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's big allegation on BJP
0:57
Parineeti Chopra Spotted At The Airport
2000 ka note,2000 ka note news,2000 rupee note ban news today,2000 band status,2000 band telugu,rbi on 2000 note printing,rbi stops printing rs 2000 notes,rs 2000 note ban,rs 2000 note new print,Rs 2000 notes,no printing of rs 2000 note,Rs 2000 note,rbi on 2000 notes,new rs 2000 currency notes,2000 ka note band,rs 2000 currency note,rbi stops printing of 2000 rupee notes,2000 ka note gayab,2000 rs note,2000 currency notes,2000 rupee note,