RBI takes big action on Kotak Mahindra Bank

|Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 07:16 AM IST
RBI has taken major action against Kotak Mahindra Bank. There has been a ban on adding new customers online. Along with this, restrictions have also been imposed on issuing credit cards. This decision has been taken after examining the technology of 2022-23. To know more about the same, watch this report.

