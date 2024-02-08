trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718971
RBI to present monetary policy review

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:40 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy Review: RBI is going to present a review of monetary policy today. The Governor will give the report at 10 am. Along with this, information about changes in repo rate will also be given. At present the repo rate remains at 6.5%. Watch this report for more information about the same.

