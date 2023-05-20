NewsVideos
RBI will withdraw 2000 rupee note!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
RBI will withdraw 2000 rupee note. Notes will be changed in banks from 23 May to 30 September. Notes worth Rs 20,000 can be exchanged at a time.

