RDAY2023: India witnesses the historic first appearance of female camel riders on Kartavya Path

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:56 PM IST

RDAY2023: India witnesses the historic first appearance of female camel riders on Kartavya Path. First-ever women riders participates in this year’s Republic Day parade as part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF)