NewsVideos
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
From Chandrayaan to Suryaan.. The pressure on Pakistan is increasing continuously.. Earlier 24 crore people from across the border had this confusion that Pakistan and India are on the same level.. But Chandrayaan and Aditya mission cleared their confusion.. And the praise received by India from all over the world left no stone unturned.. The success achieved by India in space has started showing its effect on the people of PoK..
