India has signed a crucial MoU with Namibia for the reintroduction of cheetahs, the first batch comprising four male and four female cheetahs will be arriving in August, 2022, these cheetahs will find a new home in the Kuno-Palpur National Park, Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
