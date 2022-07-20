‘Reintroduction Of Cheetahs’ India to bring home cheetahs after 70 years | Zee News English

India has signed a crucial MoU with Namibia for the reintroduction of cheetahs, the first batch comprising four male and four female cheetahs will be arriving in August, 2022, these cheetahs will find a new home in the Kuno-Palpur National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Updated: Jul 20, 2022

