Relative of 'Atik' praises CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

The victims of mafia are not only the general public but also their own relatives. A relative of Atiq Ahmed told that if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji's government was not there, then leave the FIR, I could not even speak.