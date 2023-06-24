NewsVideos
Relief For H1B Visa Holders: PM Modi's Big Announcement H1B Visa Renewals Can Be Done In The US

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
In a big relief to Indian professionals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian professionals can renew their work visas without travelling abroad.

