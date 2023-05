videoDetails

Relief to Imran from Lahore Anti-Terror Court, interim bail till June 2

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been given pre-arrest bail in 3 cases related to violence on Friday. The Anti-Terrorism Court has granted bail to Imran till June 2. It has also said that he will have to join the investigation.