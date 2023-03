videoDetails

Rescue operation underway in Indore Temple Well Collapse Incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami in Indore, the roof of the stepwell caved in at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple. So far, 35 people have died due to roof collapse while 19 people have been rescued safely.