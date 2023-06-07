NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rescue Operation underway to save Srishti trapped in MP's Sehore Borewell

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Sehore Borewell Rescue: Mission life continues in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The operation to get the girl named Srishti out of the pit is going on continuously. The girl has fallen in a pit about 200 feet deep and till now 27 feet pit has been dug. Know in detail in this report where the rescue has reached so far.

