NewsVideos

Research finds popular dietary supplement can cause cancer

|Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
New research from the University of Missouri has found that dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3 can actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer. The international team of researchers led by Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at MU, discovered high levels of NR could not only increase someone's risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain. Once cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because no viable treatment options exist at this time, said Goun, who is the corresponding author of the study that was published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics. The researchers used this technology to compare and examine how much NR levels were present in cancer cells, T cells and healthy tissues.

All Videos

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly
7:20
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat
4:42
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat
6:37
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate

Trending Videos

7:20
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Which party has stronghold in Dwarka assembly
4:42
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Who is the first choice of Patidars in Gujarat
6:37
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Owaisi greeted with Modi-Modi slogans during election rally in Surat
Marathi actress Kalyani Jadhav dies in road accident
Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with 90Hz screen refresh rate